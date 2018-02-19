Residents respond to armed burglary suspects fleeing in subdivision

Two men wanted for burglary and firing shots are behind bars. It happened in the Ashland Commons subdivision in Grovetown. I talked with nearby residents who were obviously shooken up by everything. Authorities responded to the scene within minutes of the 911 call and began an active investigation with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Residents say nothing like this has ever happened in that neighborhood and just couldn't believe it. Two-year resident, Samuel Ringgold. says he was working in his yard when he heard something that sounded like a firecracker.

“Well that was a gunshot. I mean, soon as it happened, I looked over my shoulder. It was that close. I said there ain’t no way that was a gunshot. I’m used to hearing gunshots in the woods towards Harlem. I immediately thought okay it was a firecracker. But who would be blowing a firecracker off in the middle of the day," says Samuel Ringgold.

Moments later, Ringgold realized it was surely not a firecracker. His back was to the road when he heard a car speeding towards the cul de sac at the end of the road. And that’s when he saw them. “I got up to see who was coming down the road at such a high-rated speed. And it was a blue Mercury Marquee. And when they turned around, they floored it. Well then, they saw me out in the road. So, they hit the breaks and threw it in reverse, spinning tires. And when he hit the curb, the doors flung open," says Ringgold.

Revealing two young black males that immediately fled on foot into the woods. Shortly after, officers arrived on the scene and began to survey the area. Grovetown Public Safety investigators say they have two men in custody who match the description of the suspects.

And they don’t see this incident having any effect on the area’s safety as a city. “Nobody was, nobody was injured, our response time was very good. And I believe that with all the efforts, combined efforts with the county, we might have got our subjects detained," says Lieutenant Jones Nalley.

Ringgold encourages residents to say something whenever they see anything out of the ordinary in their neighborhoods. “I would say be a little more vigilant of your areas, your neighborhoods and what not. And if you see anything out of place or anything suspicious, give the police a tip," says Ringgold.

Investigators are still investigating the details and the motive behind the burglary. We’ll continue to keep you updated with more as it happens.