Richmond County deputy arrested after brawl at nightclub

On Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 1:04 AM a Richmond County Deputy was working a special duty assignment at the Country Club Nightclub on Washington Road when he observed an altercation inside. The deputy observed a male subject punch another subject in the face. That subject was later identified to be off-duty Richmond County Deputy Thomas Andrews. After Andrews struck the individual, both subjects began fighting and the deputy attempted to break up the fight. The deputy was ultimately able to control the situation and take the subjects into custody. The other individual in the fight was identified as Austin Kyles of Aiken, SC. A third individual, Allen Lemonds of Virginia Beach, Virginia was also detained.

After investigating the incident through firsthand accounts and reviewing video surveillance it was determined that Andrews instigated the altercation and was arrested and charged with Affray. Kyles was charged for Disorderly Conduct. Lemonds was also charged with Disorderly Conduct after he was observed pushing another unidentified male during the altercation. Kyle received minor injuries from the fight as did Deputy Andrews.

Effective today, February 19, 2018, Deputy Thomas Andrews’s employment with The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated.