UPDATE: 2 persons of interest arrested in Grovetown armed burglary

UPDATE: Grovetown Public Safety says two persons of interest are in custody.

Grovetown Public Safety is searching for two armed suspects.

In a post to their facebook page, Public Safety says they are working a burglary involving firearms in the area between Euchee Creek subdivision and Ashland Commons subdivision. Investigators are searching for two men, one dressed in a red hoodie and the other in a dark gray or black hoodie who fled from Ashland Way on foot towards Wrightsboro Road.

The two are considered armed and dangerous. Public Safety says to use caution and not to pursue them. If you see these suspects, please contact Public Safety at 706-863-1212.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.