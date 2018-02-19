UPDATE: 2 persons of interest arrested in Grovetown armed burglary

The deadline to register for the Mar. 20 special Richmond County election is upon us. The Mayor of Blythe and School Board District 7 positions are the positions that are currently unfilled.More >>
Grovetown Public Safety is searching for two armed suspects. In a post to their facebook page, Public Safety says they are working a burglary involving firearms in the area between Euchee Creek subdivision and Ashland Commons subdivision.More >>
Grovetown Public Safety is investigating a burglary and shooting that happened in the Ashland Commons subdivision. Authorities were able to respond and arrive on the scene within minutes of the 911 call and begin an active investigation with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A Richmond County Deputy was working a special duty assignment at the Country Club Nightclub on Washington Road when he observed an altercation inside. The deputy observed a male subject punch another subject in the face. That subject was later identified to be off-duty Richmond County Deputy Thomas Andrews.More >>
The Savannah River Site continues their efforts of protecting the environment and removing waste. Karen Adams, says they have been able to clear the D Ash Basin of over 400,000 cubic yards of ash and their innovative technology is saving the Savannah River Site a lot of money in the process.More >>
