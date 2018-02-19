Grovetown Public Safety searching for 2 armed burglary suspects

Grovetown Public Safety is searching for two armed suspects. In a post to their facebook page, Public Safety says they are working a burglary involving firearms in the area between Euchee Creek subdivision and Ashland Commons subdivision.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two women wanted for shoplifting at the Grovetown Walmart. At around 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2018, the two women pictured in this article failed to scan the items in their cart at self check-out and left the store.More >>
The Augusta Vet Center will be holding a Veteran Information Fair in February. This will be at the McCormick County Library on February 23 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.More >>
A SafeWise report of Georgia’s safest cities ranked Grovetown as the 10th safest city in the state. This isn’t the first time the quaint city of Grovetown has been ranked high in safety in a SafeWise report. But what keeps landing them in the top 10?More >>
The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is looking for Vietnam Veterans to participate in a ceremony in March. During the ceremony honoring Vietnam Veterans and their families, the center will spotlight 50 Vietnam Veterans who volunteer.More >>
