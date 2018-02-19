2 women wanted for Grovetown Walmart shoplifting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

2 women wanted for Grovetown Walmart shoplifting

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Grovetown Walmart shoplifting subjects 2/19/18 (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Grovetown Walmart shoplifting subjects 2/19/18 (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two women wanted for shoplifting at the Grovetown Walmart.

At around 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2018, the two women pictured in this article failed to scan the items in their cart at self check-out and left the store. If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify either of the subjects, please contact Inv. Jacob Dyer at 706-541-1044.

