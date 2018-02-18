Grovetown ranked 10th safest city in Georgia in recent report - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Grovetown ranked 10th safest city in Georgia in recent report

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

A SafeWise report of Georgia’s safest cities ranked Grovetown as the 10th safest city in the state. This isn’t the first time the quaint city of Grovetown has been ranked high in safety in a SafeWise report.

But what keeps landing them in the top 10? “I give the credit to our officers, especially. I’m more proud of this year than in the years past because with the growth, we’ve seen our call volume go up and with the officers out there, it’s really up to their hard work and dedication," says Lieutenant. Brad Powell.

They say a big part of their objective is maintaining a relationship between officers and the community.

This in turn helps build trust among them and make residents feel comfortable calling on them anytime. “Well we believe in community policing. And a lot of people say that as a soundbite. But what that means to us, is we want our citizens not just to recognize the police car, but the officers’ face. And so, our biggest goal is for employee retention. We want to keep the same officers here, working in Grovetown. So, the citizens feel comfortable when they’re driving through the neighborhood and stop and flag them down," says Powell.

But Lieutenant Powell says they wouldn’t be here without their partnerships with other agencies and feedback from Fort Gordon. “We recognize as being a small town, that we may not have all the tools that we want. So, we really go out of our way to meet with other agencies. And we recently did an alert training which is a national program for active shooters. Where the government provided us, 100% free to the taxpayers, simunition rounds, and training, classroom training, videos. So, doing things like that and working with Columbia County and Richmond County, I believe is a big benefit," says Powell.

Grovetown Police Department is constantly working to make sure their safety is keeping up with their growing population.

Click here for more information on the SafeWise report.

