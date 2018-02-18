Vet Center holding Information Fair at McCormick County Library

The Augusta Vet Center will be holding a Veteran Information Fair in February. This will be at the McCormick County Library on Wednesday, February 23 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.More >>
The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is looking for Vietnam Veterans to participate in a ceremony in March. During the ceremony honoring Vietnam Veterans and their families, the center will spotlight 50 Vietnam Veterans who volunteer.More >>
American Heart Month continues and anyone trying to keep those new year resolutions are encouraged to stay healthy and fit. In 2016, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported that cardiovascular disease is the single leading cause of death – causing more than 20,000 deaths a year in the peach state.More >>
We're continuing our coverage of the severe widespread flu season. South Carolina is the 6th most likely state to delay seeing a doctor and Georgia doesn’t fall far behind, with being ranked 7th.More >>
Dr. Angela Pringle, Superintendent of Richmond County Schools, has addressed the growing concerns about safety in the county's schools following the massacre at Marjory Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.More >>
