Vet Center holding Information Fair at McCormick County Library

The Augusta Vet Center will be holding a Veteran Information Fair in February.

This will be at the McCormick County Library on Wednesday, February 23 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is at 201 Railroad Ave. The Information Fair will feature several resources for Veterans as well as VA health care experts from the Augusta Vet Center and Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.

For more information, you can contact the Augusta Vet Center at (706) 729-5762.

