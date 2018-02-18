VA ceremony looking to spotlight Vietnam Veterans

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is looking for Vietnam Veterans to participate in a ceremony in March.

During the ceremony honoring Vietnam Veterans and their families, the center will spotlight 50 Vietnam Veterans who volunteer. Those who served from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 are eligible. Veterans not able to participate in the event will be placed on a list for a future Vietnam Veteran spotlight event occurring twice a year and will continue into 2025.

Those who are eligible to participate should provide a copy of their DD-214 by March 2. For more information, call Donna Ingram, voluntary services, at (706) 733-0188, ext. 5959 or email her at donna.ingram@va.gov.

