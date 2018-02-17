Heart disease a leading cause of death in Georgia

American Heart Month continues and anyone trying to keep those new year resolutions are encouraged to stay healthy and fit.

In 2016, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported that cardiovascular disease is the single leading cause of death – causing more than 20,000 deaths a year in the peach state.

Cholesterol build up in the heart arteries as well as several other factors all lead to heart disease. “There are several main risk factors for that. High blood pressure, high cholesterol from eating fatty diets, diabetes, smoking is a big cause. And sometimes family history of patients that have premature atheros chronic heart disease as well," says Dr. Patrick Hall of University Hospital - Heart and Vascular Institute.

Dr. Patrick Hall says the southern culture plays a big role in Georgia being one of the nation’s most at-risk states for heart disease. Even those in their 30s could be at risk based on their lifestyle or hereditary factors. “Most of the patients that you see are sort of in the age range of 50-70. And there are some patients that have disease before the age of 50, even in their late 30s or 40s," says Dr. Hall.

Dr. Halls says there’s always time to reverse the disease and get your health back on track. “It’s never too late. The commitment starts with each individual person and finding a way to do anything that you can do to sort of reduce your risk. And a lot of things that you can do are things in moderation.”

Some of those habits being adding balance to your diet, exercising more and keeping your stress levels down," says Dr. Hall.

University Hospital has a heart and stroke prevention program for residents who are concerned that they may be at risk of heart disease.

For more information on heart disease, click here.