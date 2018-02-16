Reports show 60% of SC residents did not get a flu shot

We're continuing our coverage of the severe widespread flu season. South Carolina is the 6th most likely state to delay seeing a doctor and Georgia doesn’t fall far behind, with being ranked 7th. People not getting their flu shot early in the season or at all and not seeking treatment as soon as possible, have been key causes in the spread of the flu.

And with fatality numbers continuing to rise, medical professionals are urging residents to seek care and treatment as soon as possible. It’s the worst case of the flu that doctors have ever seen. “This is probably the worse flu season certainly in my lifetime," says Dr. Gerald Gordon of Internal Medicine Associates of Aiken.

The CDC reported 61% of South Carolina residents did not receive a flu shot, making South Carolina above average and Georgia beating out the Palmetto state with 65%. Putting this report to the test, I asked Aiken residents if they had gotten the flu shot and roughly 60% said no.

Many say it’s because it doesn’t work. “Well that’s true about half the time. But on the flip side of that, they work half the time. And getting the flu shot may hurt a little bit but it doesn’t give you flu. It doesn’t do many of the things that some people are afraid of," says Dr. Gordon.

Regardless, Dr. Gordon says it’s better to be safe than sorry as the severity of the influenza keeps rising. “Influenza can cause pneumonia. There’s a viral pneumonia. And people who get infected with influenza and develop viral pneumonia, their bodies go and try to fight off the virus. And that can damage the lungs, cause people to be on a ventilator, and cause people to die from the influenza virus alone," says Dr. Gordon.

He says that the flu season comes in three phases or blips that people should look out for and try to get their shot as early as possible to make sure it is effective. The H3N2 strain has been one of the main causes for the influenza’s peak. “There’s the first little minor one. There’s the big major one. And there’s another one on the hills that might last, in this season, maybe as long as into May. Most of what we’ve seen now is B and H3N2. And the H3N2 has been so severe, it’s caught everybody’s attention," says Dr. Gordon.

Some doctors have said 50% of their patients this season have been because of the flu. They’re hoping the vaccine they offer will build immunity to the various strains of the virus that will continue to appear for the next couple of months. “The vaccine that we have has at least 3-4 different kinds of virus particles in it, so that people can get immune to more than more strain of influenza," says Dr. Gordon.

Dr. Gordon says those experiencing flu like symptoms should get a PCR test done by their doctor which is about 90% accurate or the EIA test which is about 70% accurate.

Residents should make sure that they’re not getting an antibody test which is not effective at all when checking for the flu. Doctors are urging everyone to get their flu shots as soon as possible. It's still not too late to make sure you are safe during this severe flu season.

For more information, click here.