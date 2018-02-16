Reports show 60% of SC residents did not get a flu shot

We're continuing our coverage of the severe widespread flu season. South Carolina is the 6th most likely state to delay seeing a doctor and Georgia doesn’t fall far behind, with being ranked 7th.More >>
Dr. Angela Pringle, Superintendent of Richmond County Schools, has addressed the growing concerns about safety in the county's schools following the massacre at Marjory Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
On Friday, Feb. 16, the FBI field office in Atlanta announced that Jayquwan Lamar Newmones has been captured. Newmones was found hiding in a bedroom of an Augusta home Thursday night.
Parents began lining up to pick up their children not long after school started at Butler High School Friday morning. Posts on social media claimed that there was a threat of a shooting at the school.
University Hospital is partnering with Mercedes-Benz of Augusta to raise money for community health.
