Superintendent addresses increased threats against schools

Dr. Angela Pringle, Superintendent of Richmond County Schools, has addressed the growing concerns about safety in the county's schools following the massacre at Marjory Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In the statement, Dr. Pringle says the school system has seen an increase in unsubstantiated threats against county schools. She assures parents that all threats are being investigated in order to keep students and staff safe.

The Richmond County School system is grieving along with those affected by the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Our hearts and our thoughts go out to the victims and their families, and we stand united with the Broward County Public Schools community.

Media coverage of this tragedy may prompt questions and concerns from your children, and we want to provide resources that may help during these difficult conversations. According to the National Association of School Psychologists, highprofile acts of violence in schools can confuse and frighten students who may feel they, their friends or their loved ones are in danger. They will look to adults for guidance about how to react, and adults can help by talking with them about their fears.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. The Richmond County School System’s Department of School Safety & Security is a trained, certified, and accredited police force that works directly with all schools and local agencies to ensure coordinated approaches to school safety, and all schools are required to have emergency action plans.

Today, the Richmond County School System experienced an increase in unsubstantiated threats being made against our schools. We take all threats seriously and all have been investigated fully to ensure we keep our students and staff safe. Students found participating in these activities will be disciplined and could potentially face criminal action. Finally, it’s important to remind your children that if they “see something, say something.” Research shows warning signs occur in more than 80% of violent incidents. The Richmond County School System provides a system for students, parents, educators and community members to report concerns anonymously. The links to anonymously report a threat or tip can be found on our website at www.rcboe.org.

Keeping our kids, teachers, and schools safe is the responsibility of everyone in our community. Please keep the families affected by the recent school shooting in your thoughts and prayers.