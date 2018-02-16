Applications being accepted for Augusta Leadership Class - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Applications are being accepted for Augusta's Leadership Class for 2019.

The class runs from August 2018 to May 2019.

Applications can be sent here and must be submitted by March 30.

The class will teacher people leadership skills, develop connections and meet new leaders in the CSRA.

