University Hospital holds raffle for new Mercedes-Benz to benefit cardiovascular health

University Hospital is partnering with Mercedes-Benz of Augusta to raise money for community health.

The Mac Bowman, MD Endowment at University Health Care Foundation funds community education, programs to improve cardiovascular Health, cardiac rehab patient support, health screenings, and student-athlete screenings.

To raise money for the endowment, the hospital and Mercedez-Benz of Augusta are selling raffle tickets to win a new 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250. Tickets are on sale now for $100. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold and the winner will be announced at an event on Feb. 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Other prizes will also be given away, including a diamond pendant from Windsor Jewelers, a one-year membership to Evans Fitness Center, and two $500 Visa gift cards.

Tickets can be purchased at Mercedes-Benz of Augusta, University Hospital, University Hospital McDuffie, and Windsor Jewelers.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.