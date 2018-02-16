'No credible threat' after shooting social media post at Butler - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

'No credible threat' after shooting social media post at Butler High School

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Parents line up to pick up their students at Butler High School 2/16/18 (WFXG) Parents line up to pick up their students at Butler High School 2/16/18 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Parents began lining up to pick up their children not long after school started at Butler High School Friday morning.

Posts on social media claimed that there was a threat of a shooting at the school. FOX 54 reached out to the Richmond County School System and Public Information Officer Kaden Jacobs tells us there is no credible threat. Jacobs says a student made a social media post Thursday, possibly a joking threat against the school, that prompted an investigation. The student reportedly told investigators it was a joke.

Jacobs also says that while disciplinary action has not yet been taken against the student, he believes there will be.

