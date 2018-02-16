'No credible threat' after shooting social media post at Butler High School

Parents line up to pick up their students at Butler High School 2/16/18 (WFXG)

Parents began lining up to pick up their children not long after school started at Butler High School Friday morning.

Posts on social media claimed that there was a threat of a shooting at the school. FOX 54 reached out to the Richmond County School System and Public Information Officer Kaden Jacobs tells us there is no credible threat. Jacobs says a student made a social media post Thursday, possibly a joking threat against the school, that prompted an investigation. The student reportedly told investigators it was a joke.

Jacobs also says that while disciplinary action has not yet been taken against the student, he believes there will be.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.