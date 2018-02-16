Weekend Blitz: Events around town 2/16-2/18

If you're heading out this weekend there’s some fun things for you and your family to do around town.

Partridge Inn

If you weren't able to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Wednesday don't worry, you still can. The Partridge Inn is continuing their Valentine’s Day special through Saturday night. They're serving a delicious 3- course meal in their P-I Bar & Grill from 5:30-10pm

The cost is $100 a person.You can then head up to their rooftop bar for drinks and sit out on the balcony.

If you'd like to stay the night rooms are starting at $149.

Brantley Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert is bringing his "The Ones That Like Me" Tour to Augusta Friday night. He'll be at the James Brown Arena with Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips. The show starts at 7pm and tickets range from $34-$60

GreenJackets Job Fair

If you've been looking for a fun new job- look no further. The GreenJackets are hiring. They're holding a Gameday Employee Job Fair at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta on Saturday.

It'll last from 10am-1pm. You must be 16 or older.

Available positions include cashiers, mascot, promo team assistants, ushers, servers, and more.

Moses Missionary Baptist Church

Moses Missionary Baptist Church in downtown Augusta is celebrating its 111th Church Anniversary.

It starts at 2:30pm

The guest speak is Reverend Bobby Hankerson of Hammon Grove Word power Ministry. Everyone is welcome to attend.

