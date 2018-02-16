Moses Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 111th anniversary on - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Moses Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 111th anniversary on Sunday

Source: Moses Missionary Baptist Church Source: Moses Missionary Baptist Church
(WFXG) -

Moses Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their 111th anniversary on Sunday.

The church will hold a celebration at 2:30 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Rev. Bobby Hankerson of Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry.

The public is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly