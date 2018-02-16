Fort Gordon Dinner Theater continues with 'The Last Romance'

Fort Gordon continues their dinner theater this weekend with "The Last Romance".

Remaining show dates include Feb. 16, 17, 23, 24, March 2 and 3. The show's doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

The show is about a widower named Ralph who finds a second chance at love.

The show is open to civilians. Tickets start at $53 and go down to $28.

