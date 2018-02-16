Augusta store sells $125k jackpot ticket - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta store sells $125k jackpot ticket

A convenience store in Augusta sold a jackpot ticket worth $125,000 in the Feb. 7 Fantasy 5 drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Five Star Express located 724 Laney Walker Blvd. Extension.

A winner has not claimed the prize.

Winners have 180 days to claim the prize.

