Raffle for Mercedes-Benz to help raise money for cardiology health

A raffle for a Mercedes-Benz will help raise money for cardiology health in Augusta.

Dr. Mac Bowman is teaming up with Mercedes-Benz of Augusta to help raffle off a brand new 2018 Mercedes-Benz.

Each ticket costs $100 for the raffle and only 1,000 people are allowed to buy tickets.

Check out the interview with Dr. Bowman on FOX 54 News Now.

