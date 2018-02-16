A look at Dr. Hardee's first 9 months as Paine College president

Paine College introduced its new President almost a year ago. Dr. Jerry Hardee accepted the role as many experts questioned whether the school was viable. At the time, financial and academic troubles plagued the campus, staff members were leaving, and it was even at risk of losing its accreditation.

It's no secret Paine College has dealt with its fair share of woes this past couple of years. Fast forward to Feb. 2018 and the college is undergoing a major transformation. Dr. Jerry Hardee, bringing more than forty-five years of experience. Nine months into his tenure as president, he says changes needed to be made on his first day on the job. It starts with restoring the college's full accreditation. Without it, students are not eligible for federal financial aid and degrees earned by its students may carry no weight with employers or graduate schools.

Also, Dr. Hardee showed me some of the improvements to the infrastructure, including a cleaner campus and explained more of his goals. By Fall of 2019, he wants to increase student enrollment by 45% to one thousand students. It's a hefty plan that students have no doubt he'll be able to accomplish.

Dr. Jerry Hardee says, "I'm about five months ahead of where I thought I would be and that's not bragging, that's just facts."

Another thing to mention: Dr. Hardee plans on adding three new dorms within the next three years that will cost nearly $36 million and house nearly 750 students. Why would Dr. Hardee try to build three new dorms to that will fit that many students and Paine College only has around 450 now?? He tells me unless you're willing to challenge tradition, you have no business heading an institution.

