Lock your doors! Safety tips from ADPS

Aiken Public Safety is reminding citizens to be aware of thieves and lock their vehicles.

This week alone, there has been a total of fourteen car break-ins across Aiken and none of the vehicles entered appeared to be locked. Aiken Public Safety has tips for drivers to avoid car break-ins.

Do not leave valuables in plain view because it is a low-risk opportunity for someone who steals

Make sure your windows and sunroof are closed

Do not leave keys inside your vehicle or leave your garage open

Lock your vehicle.

