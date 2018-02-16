GreenJackets hold job fair - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

GreenJackets hold job fair

Greenjackets hiring fair; Source: WFXG Greenjackets hiring fair; Source: WFXG
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

If you've been looking for a fun new job, look no further. The GreenJackets are hiring.
They're holding a Gameday Employee Job Fair at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta on Saturday, February 17th.
It'll last from 10am-1pm.
You must be 16 or older. 
Available positions include cashiers, mascot, promo team assistants, ushers, servers, and more. 

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Lock your doors! Safety tips from ADPS

    Lock your doors! Safety tips from ADPS

    Friday, February 16 2018 5:12 AM EST2018-02-16 10:12:42 GMT
    Aiken Public Safety, Source: WFXGAiken Public Safety, Source: WFXG

    Aiken Public Safety is reminding citizens to be aware of thieves and lock their vehicles. This week alone, there has been a total of fourteen car break-ins across Aiken and none of the vehicles entered appeared to be locked.

    More >>

    Aiken Public Safety is reminding citizens to be aware of thieves and lock their vehicles. This week alone, there has been a total of fourteen car break-ins across Aiken and none of the vehicles entered appeared to be locked.

    More >>

  • GreenJackets hold job fair

    GreenJackets hold job fair

    Friday, February 16 2018 3:54 AM EST2018-02-16 08:54:24 GMT
    Greenjackets hiring fair; Source: WFXGGreenjackets hiring fair; Source: WFXG

    If you've been looking for a fun new job, look no further. The GreenJackets are hiring. They're holding a Gameday Employee Job Fair at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta on Saturday, February 17th. It'll last from 10am-1pm. You must be 16 or older.  

    More >>

    If you've been looking for a fun new job, look no further. The GreenJackets are hiring. They're holding a Gameday Employee Job Fair at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta on Saturday, February 17th. It'll last from 10am-1pm. You must be 16 or older.  

    More >>

  • Driver dies after logging truck turns over in Richmond County

    Driver dies after logging truck turns over in Richmond County

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:17 AM EST2018-02-16 06:17:54 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    One man is dead after a loaded logging truck turned over in Richmond County on Thursday night. The Richmond County Coroner says the truck was on Highway 1 north of the Jefferson County line. 

    More >>

    One man is dead after a loaded logging truck turned over in Richmond County on Thursday night. The Richmond County Coroner says the truck was on Highway 1 north of the Jefferson County line. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly