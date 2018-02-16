GreenJackets hold job fair

If you've been looking for a fun new job, look no further. The GreenJackets are hiring.

They're holding a Gameday Employee Job Fair at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta on Saturday, February 17th.

It'll last from 10am-1pm.

You must be 16 or older.

Available positions include cashiers, mascot, promo team assistants, ushers, servers, and more.

