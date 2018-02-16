UPDATE: Driver of logging truck in fatal turnover identified

Parents began lining up to pick up their children not long after school started at Butler High School Friday morning. Posts on social media claimed that there was a threat of a shooting at the school.More >>
Parents began lining up to pick up their children not long after school started at Butler High School Friday morning. Posts on social media claimed that there was a threat of a shooting at the school.More >>
University Hospital is partnering with Mercedes-Benz of Augusta to raise money for community health.More >>
University Hospital is partnering with Mercedes-Benz of Augusta to raise money for community health.More >>
If you're heading out this weekend there’s some fun things for you and your family to do around town. Partridge Inn If you weren't able to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Wednesday don't worry, you still can.More >>
If you're heading out this weekend there’s some fun things for you and your family to do around town. Partridge Inn If you weren't able to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Wednesday don't worry, you still can.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
One man is dead after a loaded logging truck turned over in Richmond County on Thursday night. The Richmond County Coroner says the truck was on Highway 1 north of the Jefferson County line.More >>
One man is dead after a loaded logging truck turned over in Richmond County on Thursday night. The Richmond County Coroner says the truck was on Highway 1 north of the Jefferson County line.More >>