UPDATE: Driver of logging truck in fatal turnover identified

One man is dead after a loaded logging truck turned over in Richmond County on Thursday night.

The Richmond County Coroner says the truck was on Highway 1 north of the Jefferson County line. The driver, now identified as fifty-three-year-old Guy Boyd Hutchinson of Milledgeville, apparently lost control of the truck and it turned over. The crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. Hutchinson was pronounced dead at the scene at around 8:10 p.m. His body will be sent the GBI lab in Atlanta for autopsy.

The loaded truck lost the logs over the north and southbound lanes. Crews were on scene attempting to clear the roadway.

