Driver dies after logging truck turns over in Richmond County

By Adam Bodner, Producer
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

One man is dead after a loaded logging truck turned over in Richmond County on Thursday night.

The Richmond County Coroner says the truck was on Highway 1 north of the Jefferson County line.  The driver apparently lost control of the truck and it turned over.  The crash happened at about 6:50 p.m.  The driver was pronounced dead on scene at around 8:10 p.m.

The loaded truck lost the logs over the north and southbound lanes.  Crews were on scene attempting to clear the roadway.

The Coroner says the driver's name is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.  His body has been sent to the GBI lab for an autopsy.

