Driver dies after logging truck turns over in Richmond County

Aiken Public Safety is reminding citizens to be aware of thieves and lock their vehicles. This week alone, there has been a total of fourteen car break-ins across Aiken and none of the vehicles entered appeared to be locked.More >>
If you've been looking for a fun new job, look no further. The GreenJackets are hiring. They're holding a Gameday Employee Job Fair at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta on Saturday, February 17th. It'll last from 10am-1pm. You must be 16 or older.More >>
One man is dead after a loaded logging truck turned over in Richmond County on Thursday night. The Richmond County Coroner says the truck was on Highway 1 north of the Jefferson County line.More >>
Four men have been arrested in connection with a double homicide in McCormick County.More >>
Richard L. Timmons, the man wanted for the murder of Jazna O. Timmons is in custody. According to arrest records, Richard Lyle Timmons, Jr. is in custody in Tarrant County, TX.More >>
