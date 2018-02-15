4 arrested for Sapp's Bar & Grille double homicide

Four men have been arrested in connection with a double homicide in McCormick County.More >>
Richard L. Timmons, the man wanted for the murder of Jazna O. Timmons is in custody. According to arrest records, Richard Lyle Timmons, Jr. is in custody in Tarrant County, TX.
The Defense for Howell, Copeland and Scott entered a motion in court Thursday to quash the indictment against the former deputies.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged seventeen-year-old Jyheem Rollins with an attack on a developmentally disabled man. The incident happened while the Butler High School basketball team was at an away game at Jefferson County High School in Louisville.
It has been 5 days since Jazna Outlaw Timmons was shot by husband Richard Timmons Jr at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home. This morning the Richmond County coroner released that 34-year-old Jazna Timmons's family had been notified.
