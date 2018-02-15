4 arrested for Sapp's Bar & Grille double homicide

Four men have been arrested in connection with a double homicide in McCormick County.

At around 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2017, the McCormick County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Sapp's Bar & Grille. Two people, later identified as Steven Banks and Joel Turner, were killed in that shooting.

Four men, all of whom are related, have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Twenty-two-year-old Jesse Cashawn Freeman, III of McCormick and twenty-seven-year-old Travis Rashad Freeman of Spartanburg are both charged with murder. Twenty-five-year-old Shiquan Marquez Freeman and twenty-two-year-old Devin Tyrone Crapps, both of Spartanburg, are charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

