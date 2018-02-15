Suspect in GA War Veterans Nursing Home murder arrested in Texas

Richard L. Timmons, the man wanted for the murder of Jazna O. Timmons is in custody. According to arrest records, Richard Lyle Timmons, Jr. is in custody in Tarrant County, TX.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, Timmons was caught Feb. 15 at an airport in Ft. Worth, Texas.

According to investigators, Richard Timmons approached his wife in the parking lot of Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home on Friday, Feb. 9, and shot her in the chest. She died at the scene.

He is being held awaiting extradition back to Richmond County.

