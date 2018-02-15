High 5 4 Kids: Teen makes and sells pillowcases for cancer research

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
Students hiding in classrooms during the deadly Florida school shooting Wednesday captured the horrific moments gunshots rang out in social media video.More >>
Several Live 5 viewers questioned why an AMBER Alert was not issued for 4-year-old Heidi Todd.More >>
Richard L. Timmons, the man wanted for the murder of Jazna O. Timmons is in custody. According to arrest records, Richard Lyle Timmons, Jr. is in custody in Tarrant County, TX.More >>
Coming into the Pyeongchang Olympics, there was talk about Shiffrin possibly chasing after five medals.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.More >>
