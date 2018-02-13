Neighbors react to murder of Jazna Timmons

It has been 5 days since Jazna Outlaw Timmons was shot by husband Richard Timmons Jr at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home. This morning the Richmond County coroner released that 34-year-old Jazna Timmons’s family had been notified.More >>
The Richmond County School System is hosting a job fair. It’ll be on Saturday, March 3rd from 9am-12pm at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center.More >>
Congressman Joe Wilson from South Carolina's District 2 was in Aiken Monday talking about the success of President Trump's tax cuts. Wilson was at Whiskey Alley restaurant in downtown Aiken, saying the recent tax cuts are helping local businesses thrive.More >>
We're taking a look at the impact the flu has on pregnant mothers about to go into labor and what doctors are recommending. Our FOX 54's Shaquille Lord joins us live at Doctors Hospital with more on what people need to know.More >>
Grovetown City Council offered that city a closer look at just how damaging the City clerk, Vicky Capetillo's tenure was to the city's budget. The forensic audit showed hundreds of thousands of dollars that were appropriated by Capetillo during the span of fifteen months.More >>
