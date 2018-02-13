Arrest made in Butler High student attack

LOUISVILLE, GA (WFXG) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged 17 year old Jyheem Rollins in connection to an attack on a developmentally disabled man.

The incident happened while the Butler High School basketball team was at an away game at Louisville High School in Jefferson County. Thomas Tate, also known as Scooter, is considered an unofficial team manager for the Bulldogs. Tate's father tells FOX 54 that while he and team members were changing before the game, one of the players started whipping him with a belt. The attack was filmed by another student and that video began circulating on social media soon after.

Jefferson County officials issued an arrest warrant for Rollins, charging him with one count of simple battery. Rollins turned himself him to authorities Friday, February 9, 2018. He was processed and booked into the Jefferson County jail and was released on a $1,500 property bond. Rollins is expected in court at a later date.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.