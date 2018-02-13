North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Augusta

Dr. Angela Pringle, Superintendent of Richmond County Schools, has addressed the growing concerns about safety in the county's schools following the massacre at Marjory Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.More >>
On Friday, Feb. 16, the FBI field office in Atlanta announced that Jayquwan Lamar Newmones has been captured. Newmones was found hiding in a bedroom of an Augusta home Thursday night.More >>
Parents began lining up to pick up their children not long after school started at Butler High School Friday morning. Posts on social media claimed that there was a threat of a shooting at the school.More >>
University Hospital is partnering with Mercedes-Benz of Augusta to raise money for community health.More >>
If you're heading out this weekend there’s some fun things for you and your family to do around town. Partridge Inn If you weren't able to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Wednesday don't worry, you still can.More >>
