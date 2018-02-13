FBI looking for North Carolina murder suspect in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a murder suspect tied to a North Carolina murder in Augusta, Georgia.

The FBI and the Beaufort County Sheriff's office in North Carolina need your help locating Jayquwan Lamar Newmones. The Beaufort County District Court issued a murder warrant for his arrest back in January. Newmones is charged in connection with the murder of Timothy Moore who was found shot to death on December 24, 2017 in Belhaven, NC.

Newsmones faces several other charges including "unlawful flight to avoid prosecution," one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Two other suspects in connection with the case were taken into custody in Augusta on February 11, 2018. Khalif Muhammed Newmones and Alicia Hassona Polen are facing state charges of Accessory after the Fact to Murder and are currently being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Richmond County, Georgia.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jayquwan Newmones should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

