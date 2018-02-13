Columbia Co: Temporary road closure Springs Lake Dr. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia Co: Temporary road closure Springs Lake Dr.

(WFXG) (WFXG)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Columbia County wants drivers aware of a few temporary road closures that is impacting all thru traffic on Springs Lake Dr.

The road closures will prevent any thru traffic from using sections of Spring Lakes Drive. Each section will have a detour setup. 

The road closures will begin on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 thru Friday, February 16, 2018 (weather permitting).

The location of each road closure is:

166 Spring Lakes Drive, thru traffic will need to use Spruce Lane.

148 Spring Lakes Drive, thru traffic will need to use Green Ivy Circle and Green Ivy Lane.

136 Spring Lakes Drive, thru traffic will need to use Wood Creek Drive and Dunwoody Road.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Victory lap: Chloe Kim takes her family on a gold-medal ride

    Victory lap: Chloe Kim takes her family on a gold-medal ride

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:54 PM EST2018-02-13 02:54:08 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-02-13 17:19:45 GMT

    Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.

    More >>

    Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.

    More >>

  • 14 worms pulled from woman's eye after rare infection

    14 worms pulled from woman's eye after rare infection

    Monday, February 12 2018 6:04 PM EST2018-02-12 23:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 12:17 PM EST2018-02-13 17:17:08 GMT

    After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.

    More >>

    After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.

    More >>

  • Valentine's Day is sweet for retailers

    Valentine's Day is sweet for retailers

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 11:27 AM EST2018-02-13 16:27:06 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 11:27 AM EST2018-02-13 16:27:06 GMT

    The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend $19.6 Billion dollars this Valentine's Day.

    More >>

    The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend $19.6 Billion dollars this Valentine's Day.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly