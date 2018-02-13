Columbia Co: Temporary road closure Springs Lake Dr.

Columbia County wants drivers aware of a few temporary road closures that is impacting all thru traffic on Springs Lake Dr.

The road closures will prevent any thru traffic from using sections of Spring Lakes Drive. Each section will have a detour setup.

The road closures will begin on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 thru Friday, February 16, 2018 (weather permitting).

The location of each road closure is:

166 Spring Lakes Drive, thru traffic will need to use Spruce Lane.

148 Spring Lakes Drive, thru traffic will need to use Green Ivy Circle and Green Ivy Lane.

136 Spring Lakes Drive, thru traffic will need to use Wood Creek Drive and Dunwoody Road.

