Congressman Joe Wilson talks tax cuts in Aiken - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Congressman Joe Wilson talks tax cuts in Aiken

Congressman Joe Wilson visits Aiken to discuss President Trump's tax cuts. 2/12/18 (WFXG) Congressman Joe Wilson visits Aiken to discuss President Trump's tax cuts. 2/12/18 (WFXG)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Congressman Joe Wilson from South Carolina's District 2 was in Aiken Monday talking about the success of President Trump's tax cuts.

Wilson was at Whiskey Alley restaurant in downtown Aiken, saying the recent tax cuts are helping local businesses thrive. Aiken's Norman Dunagan, the owner of Dumpster Depot and Whiskey Alley, joined Wilson to affirm how the tax cuts have helped his businesses.

Wilson cited a recent study by Business Roundtable to back up his points. "Nearly half a billion dollars are being provided to employees, 1.6 million in bonuses to employees, and 1.2 billion dollars in charitable donations the consequences of this just keep on going and are very positive."

Afterwards, Wilson presented Dunagan with a signed plaque.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • RCSS holds job fair

    RCSS holds job fair

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 9:49 AM EST2018-02-13 14:49:25 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Richmond County School System is hosting a job fair. It’ll be on Saturday, March 3rd from 9am-12pm at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center. 

    More >>

    The Richmond County School System is hosting a job fair. It’ll be on Saturday, March 3rd from 9am-12pm at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center. 

    More >>

  • Congressman Joe Wilson talks tax cuts in Aiken

    Congressman Joe Wilson talks tax cuts in Aiken

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 9:28 AM EST2018-02-13 14:28:52 GMT
    Congressman Joe Wilson visits Aiken to discuss President Trump's tax cuts. 2/12/18 (WFXG)Congressman Joe Wilson visits Aiken to discuss President Trump's tax cuts. 2/12/18 (WFXG)

    Congressman Joe Wilson from South Carolina's District 2 was in Aiken Monday talking about the success of President Trump's tax cuts. Wilson was at Whiskey Alley restaurant in downtown Aiken, saying the recent tax cuts are helping local businesses thrive.

    More >>

    Congressman Joe Wilson from South Carolina's District 2 was in Aiken Monday talking about the success of President Trump's tax cuts. Wilson was at Whiskey Alley restaurant in downtown Aiken, saying the recent tax cuts are helping local businesses thrive.

    More >>

  • The flu's impact on newborns can be fatal

    The flu's impact on newborns can be fatal

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:54 AM EST2018-02-13 11:54:14 GMT
    Neonatal medical equipment (WFXG)Neonatal medical equipment (WFXG)

    We're taking a look at the impact the flu has on pregnant mothers about to go into labor and what doctors are recommending. Our FOX 54's Shaquille Lord joins us live at Doctors Hospital with more on what people need to know.

    More >>

    We're taking a look at the impact the flu has on pregnant mothers about to go into labor and what doctors are recommending. Our FOX 54's Shaquille Lord joins us live at Doctors Hospital with more on what people need to know.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly