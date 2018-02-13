The flu's impact on newborns can be fatal

The Richmond County School System is hosting a job fair. It’ll be on Saturday, March 3rd from 9am-12pm at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center.More >>
Congressman Joe Wilson from South Carolina's District 2 was in Aiken Monday talking about the success of President Trump's tax cuts. Wilson was at Whiskey Alley restaurant in downtown Aiken, saying the recent tax cuts are helping local businesses thrive.More >>
We're taking a look at the impact the flu has on pregnant mothers about to go into labor and what doctors are recommending. Our FOX 54's Shaquille Lord joins us live at Doctors Hospital with more on what people need to know.More >>
Grovetown City Council offered that city a closer look at just how damaging the City clerk, Vicky Capetillo's tenure was to the city's budget. The forensic audit showed hundreds of thousands of dollars that were appropriated by Capetillo during the span of fifteen months.More >>
Early Saturday morning, February 10, 2018, Columbia County Deputy Jailer Montana Dawkins was arrested in Richmond County. She was charged with DUI, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, No Proof of Insurance and later released on a $1,565.00 bond.More >>
We're taking a look at the impact the flu has on pregnant mothers about to go into labor and what doctors are recommending. Our FOX 54's Shaquille Lord joins us live at Doctors Hospital with more on what people need to know.More >>
Sneezes can produce pressurized air that can explode at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harveys, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Fresco y Más has issued a voluntary recall of multiple ice cream bars.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.More >>
The hashtag #DryJanuary is all over social media - with photos and videos suggesting ways to stay busy that don't involve drinking. Dry January is an annual movement where millions of people give up alcohol for the month of January, according to the movement's website. Creator says participating in Dry January enables people to take control of their relationship with alcohol and to drive the conversation about alcohol. Three reasons for participating, the movement sa...More >>
The holiday season is coming to an end but one season isn't, it's flu season. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports hospital labs across the state have an seen an increase in patient visits that were due to influenza-like illnesses.More >>
West GA Eye Care Center in Columbus is offering a new treatment for common eye disease.More >>
About 80 million people in the U.S., including teens, are infected with the Human Papilloma Virus. HPV has been linked with several cancers.More >>
We have all heard of gluten free diets as they are a necessity for the estimated 2 million Americans with celiac disease.More >>
