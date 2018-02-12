Capetillo case forensic audit results presented at Grovetown city council

Grovetown City Council offered that city a closer look at just how damaging the City clerk, Vicky Capetillo's tenure was to the city's budget. The forensic audit showed hundreds of thousands of dollars that were appropriated by Capetillo during the span of 15 months. Most residents were in complete shock of the findings and just couldn't wrap their minds around how this could happen. The Dabbs, Hickman, Hill, and Cannon LLP law firm presented their findings from the forensic audit in...More >>
Grovetown City Council offered that city a closer look at just how damaging the City clerk, Vicky Capetillo's tenure was to the city's budget. The forensic audit showed hundreds of thousands of dollars that were appropriated by Capetillo during the span of 15 months. Most residents were in complete shock of the findings and just couldn't wrap their minds around how this could happen. The Dabbs, Hickman, Hill, and Cannon LLP law firm presented their findings from the forensic audit in...More >>
Early Saturday morning, February 10, 2018, Columbia County Deputy Jailer Montana Dawkins was arrested in Richmond County. She was charged with DUI, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, No Proof of Insurance and later released on a $1,565.00 bond.More >>
Early Saturday morning, February 10, 2018, Columbia County Deputy Jailer Montana Dawkins was arrested in Richmond County. She was charged with DUI, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, No Proof of Insurance and later released on a $1,565.00 bond.More >>
The missing canopy from a jet that crashed in Jefferson County has been found. In June 2016, an F-16 crashed just off Hwy 17.More >>
The missing canopy from a jet that crashed in Jefferson County has been found. In June 2016, an F-16 crashed just off Hwy 17.More >>
With flu season still underway and Georgia being one of many states to see a widespread of the illness, doctors are urging residents to seek help if they feel symptoms.More >>
With flu season still underway and Georgia being one of many states to see a widespread of the illness, doctors are urging residents to seek help if they feel symptoms.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for shoplifting. Investigators say the suspect pictured in the article shoplifted a fishing reel at the Academy Sports on Washington Road. The incident happened on February 5.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for shoplifting. Investigators say the suspect pictured in the article shoplifted a fishing reel at the Academy Sports on Washington Road. The incident happened on February 5.More >>