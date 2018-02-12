Columbia County deputy jailer arrested for DUI

Early Saturday morning, February 10, 2018, Columbia County Deputy Jailer Montana Dawkins was arrested in Richmond County. She was charged with DUI, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, No Proof of Insurance and later released on a $1,565.00 bond.More >>
The missing canopy from a jet that crashed in Jefferson County has been found. In June 2016, an F-16 crashed just off Hwy 17.More >>
With flu season still underway and Georgia being one of many states to see a widespread of the illness, doctors are urging residents to seek help if they feel symptoms.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for shoplifting. Investigators say the suspect pictured in the article shoplifted a fishing reel at the Academy Sports on Washington Road. The incident happened on February 5.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a subject wanted for questioning. The subject pictured in the article is wanted for questioning in a forgery in the 4th degree.More >>
