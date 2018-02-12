Columbia County deputy jailer arrested for DUI - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County deputy jailer arrested for DUI

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Early Saturday morning, February 10, 2018, Columbia County Deputy Jailer Montana Dawkins was arrested in Richmond County. She was charged with DUI, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, No Proof of Insurance and later released on a $1,565.00 bond.

Major Steve Morris of Columbia County Sheriff''s Office stated, "Because of her position in law enforcement and the public trust bestowed upon her, to say that we are disappointed is an understatement." Dawkins, who began employment with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on August 31, 2016, was terminated Monday, February 12, 2018.

