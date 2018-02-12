Canopy from crashed F-16 found in Jefferson Co. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Canopy from crashed F-16 found in Jefferson Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Canopy from crashed F-16 in Jefferson County (source: Jefferson County Emergency Management) Canopy from crashed F-16 in Jefferson County (source: Jefferson County Emergency Management)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The missing canopy from a jet that crashed in Jefferson County has been found. In June 2016, an F-16 crashed just off Hwy 17.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, Jefferson County Emergency Management was notified by a local hunter that he had stumbled upon the missing canopy. Once the authenticity of the canopy was confirmed, Homeland Security contacted personnel at Joint McEntire National Guard Base in South Carolina.

The canopy was recovered Monday, Feb. 12 and secured until base personnel can arrange to transport it back to South Carolina.

