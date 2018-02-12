Canopy from crashed F-16 found in Jefferson Co.

The missing canopy from a jet that crashed in Jefferson County has been found. In June 2016, an F-16 crashed just off Hwy 17.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, Jefferson County Emergency Management was notified by a local hunter that he had stumbled upon the missing canopy. Once the authenticity of the canopy was confirmed, Homeland Security contacted personnel at Joint McEntire National Guard Base in South Carolina.

The canopy was recovered Monday, Feb. 12 and secured until base personnel can arrange to transport it back to South Carolina.

