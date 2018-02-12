Rally opposing offshore oil drilling planned in Charleston Tuesday

A big rally is planned in Columbia on Tuesday to oppose the idea of offshore drilling in South Carolina.

The Coastal Conservation League in Charleston say they're doing something special to try to get as many people there as possible. Almost every day you see more and more signs popping up across Charleston and other coastal communities in South Carolina.

The message against oil drilling is loud and clear. Hundreds of people with that same opinion are planning to rally at the statehouse in Columbia.

