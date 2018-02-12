GA lawmakers say 'no' to Trump offshore drilling plan

Georgia lawmakers are the latest ones to say 'no' to President Trump's efforts to expand oil and gas exploration off the eastern coast.

Several Georgia lawmakers want the state legislature to formally denounce the plan. The President's announcement has drawn cautious responses from Governor Nathan Deal. The remaining Governors of coastal U.S. states have all taken firm positions.

Fifteen oppose drilling and six support it.

