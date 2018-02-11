Flu spikes in CSRA; doctors urge those diagnosed to seek treatment

With flu season still underway and Georgia being one of many states to see a widespread of the illness, doctors are urging residents to seek help if they feel symptoms.More >>
With flu season still underway and Georgia being one of many states to see a widespread of the illness, doctors are urging residents to seek help if they feel symptoms.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for shoplifting. Investigators say the suspect pictured in the article shoplifted a fishing reel at the Academy Sports on Washington Road. The incident happened on February 5.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for shoplifting. Investigators say the suspect pictured in the article shoplifted a fishing reel at the Academy Sports on Washington Road. The incident happened on February 5.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a subject wanted for questioning. The subject pictured in the article is wanted for questioning in a forgery in the 4th degree.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a subject wanted for questioning. The subject pictured in the article is wanted for questioning in a forgery in the 4th degree.More >>
A shooting has been reported at Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home in Augusta. Richmond County dispatch confirms that there are injuries being reported.More >>
A shooting has been reported at Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home in Augusta. Richmond County dispatch confirms that there are injuries being reported.More >>
The second suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a 5/3 Bank in Augusta, thirty-three-year-old Trivar Marquette Scriven, remained at large for over three weeks until he was arrested Feb. 8.More >>
The second suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a 5/3 Bank in Augusta, thirty-three-year-old Trivar Marquette Scriven, remained at large for over three weeks until he was arrested Feb. 8.More >>