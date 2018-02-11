Suspect wanted in Academy Sports shoplifting

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for shoplifting.

Investigators say the suspect pictured in the article shoplifted a fishing reel at the Academy Sports on Washington Road. The incident happened on February 5. The Sheriff's Office says the suspect was a passenger in the car pictured. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.