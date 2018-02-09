Aiken City Manager resigns, effective immediately

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Aiken City Manager John C. Klimm resigned from his position during a special called meeting Friday.

The City Council unanimously accepted the resignation and thanked Klimm for his years of service. Both parties agreed to his immediate departure to allow the upcoming annual budget process to move forward under new leadership. Klimm offered a 60-day notice of his intent to resign.

In a press release from the City, Klimm said, "I will miss the City and the hundred of workers I've come to know and depend on over the last three years. I'm very proud of what we've been able to accomplish together and I know they'll continue that fine tradition of service to the residents of Aiken."

No other information was provided on why Klimm resigned. He's been with the city since 2015.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.