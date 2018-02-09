UPDATE: Suspect named in GA War Veterans Nursing Home shooting

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for 29-year-old Richard Lyle Timmons Jr. in connection with Friday morning's shooting at the Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home in Augusta. He is the husband of the victim, 34-year-old Jazna O. Timmons.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the suspect has active warrants for Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

He was last seen in a 2010 White Chevrolet Traverse GA TAG# VFM 202. The suspect is approximately five feet ten inches tall with a medium build and a short twist in his hair. The photograph released by the department is approximately 2 years old.

ORIGINAL STORY: A shooting has been reported at Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home in Augusta.

The shooting happened at around 11:24 a.m. in a parking lot of Augusta University Medical Center at 1101 15th Street. When deputies arrived, they found thirty-four-year-old Jazna O. Timmons dead from a gunshot wound. An active shooter warning was sent out but was canceled shortly after when officials learned that suspect was no longer at the location.

The victim was an employee of the nursing home. Officials believe the shooting is an isolated situation. Timmons' body will be sent to GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for autopsy.

The suspect fled the scene. Investigators are searching for a black man in a white SUV.

