2nd Augusta 5/3 Bank robbery suspect arrested

The second suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of 5/3 Bank in Augusta is in custody.

Just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 16, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and FBI Atlanta Field Office responded to the 5/3 bank on Pine Needle Drive near Daniel Field for the reported robbery. Two suspects fled the scene. One of the suspects, thirty-two-year-old Benelle Evans, was arrested shortly after.

The second suspect, thirty-three-year-old Trivar Marquette Scriven, remained at large for over three weeks until he was arrested Feb. 8. Scriven is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, armed robbery, and two counts of contempt of court for child support.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.