Dr. Seuss on the Loose 5k and 10k at Fort Gordon

The 2018 Dr. Seuss on the Loose 5k and 10k will be held Saturday, Feb. 10.

The run is open to the public and will include a kids story time area with a play area for the kids.

Start time for all athletes is at 9 a.m. with runner check in at 7:30 a.m.

Event shirts can be purchased online during registration for $10 or $11.

All runs are open to the general public.

