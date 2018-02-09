High 5 4 Kids: Brendon Frazier at Ridge Spring-Monetta high school

He's a three season athlete plus he's involved with multiple clubs.

Junior Brendan Fraizer also carries a nearly 3.5 GPA at Ridge-Spring Monetta high school.

Brendan Frazier walks the halls of Ridge-Spring Monetta high school with a pep in his step.

"Everything in high school is a fun experience," said Frazier.

When he starts listing his school involvement, it makes you wonder, how does this kid ever sleep?!

"Football, varsity football, varsity basketball, varsity baseball, beta club, English Honors Society, HOSA, chorus club," said Frazier.

Frazier got inspired to make the most out of his high school experience his freshman year, rallying his classmates against the seniors

during Spirit Week.

"So we kind of messed that up and had a fun little competition with them," said Frazier.

Since then, Frazier has carried a competitive GPA, and has filled his college resume up with three varsity sports and multiple clubs.

"I'm also on student advisory council for Aiken County, that's a big honor for me also," said Frazier.

Looking towards the future, Brendan wants to get an athletic scholarship and become an engineer, plus coming from a family of sailors,

joining the Navy is also on his list of future plans.

"I haven't chose between which one, I'm kind of back and forth on both of them," said Frazier.

