Pierce Legeion joined the WFXG Fox 54 News Now team as a meteorologist and reporter in January 2018.

Pierce comes to the CSRA from WNCT, the CBS station in Greenville, NC, where he was the weekend morning meteorologist and weekday weather and science reporter. Before that, he was in wild and wonderful West Virginia as the morning and noon meteorologist at WDTV, the CBS station in Clarksburg. Pierce started his broadcast career at his hometown TV station, WNCTV, in West Newton, PA, where he did everything from production to weather.

Pierce graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science in meteorology and also holds the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) seal from the American Meteorological Society. Pierce won the Excellence in Science Reporting by a Broadcast Meteorologist award from the American Meteorological Society in 2016 and has won several awards for his reporting from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas.

In his spare time, Pierce loves being outdoors biking, hiking, and swimming. He is excited to explore the CSRA and be part of the Fox 54 News Now team.