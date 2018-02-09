Kicks for Kids 2018 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Kicks for Kids 2018

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Kicks for Kids program is part of a larger community effort to spread kindness in Columbia County by random acts of kindness.

From now until Feb. 28, the  Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations of new or gently used shoes that will go to Columbia County students in grades K-12.

For more info or to make a monetary donation, head to the campaign's GoFundMe page.

