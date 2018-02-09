Widow of Amtrak conductor killed in crash files lawsuit

The widow of the train conductor killed in Sunday's Amtrak-CSX train collision has now filed a lawsuit alleging negligence from both companies.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Florida, Michael Cella's widow accuses Amtrak and CSX of negligence. Cella and engineer Michael Kempf were killed when their passenger train collided with a parked CSX train in Columbia early in the morning of Sunday, Feb. 4.

Right now, investigators believe a padlocked switch in the wrong position diverted that amtrak train onto the wrong track.

