GA Severe Weather Preparedness: Tornado safety

The second suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a 5/3 Bank in Augusta, thirty-three-year-old Trivar Marquette Scriven, remained at large for over three weeks until he was arrested Feb. 8.More >>
The second suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a 5/3 Bank in Augusta, thirty-three-year-old Trivar Marquette Scriven, remained at large for over three weeks until he was arrested Feb. 8.More >>
Tornadoes can happen any time of the year here but they tend to be most common from March through May, with a peak typically in April. Getting to safe shelter quickly could save your life.More >>
Tornadoes can happen any time of the year here but they tend to be most common from March through May, with a peak typically in April. Getting to safe shelter quickly could save your life.More >>
From now until Feb. 28, the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations of new or gently used shoes that will go to Columbia County students in grades K-12.More >>
From now until Feb. 28, the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations of new or gently used shoes that will go to Columbia County students in grades K-12.More >>
The Richmond County School System is investigating an attack on a developmentally disabled man by a Butler High School student. The incident happened while the Butler High School basketball team was at an away game at Louisville High School in Jefferson County.More >>
The Richmond County School System is investigating an attack on a developmentally disabled man by a Butler High School student. The incident happened while the Butler High School basketball team was at an away game at Louisville High School in Jefferson County.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a suspect wanted for stealing purses from Riverside Dog Park. On Feb. 3 between 4 and 4:40 p.m., two vehicles were broken into at the dog park off Dolphin Way in Evans.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a suspect wanted for stealing purses from Riverside Dog Park. On Feb. 3 between 4 and 4:40 p.m., two vehicles were broken into at the dog park off Dolphin Way in Evans.More >>